Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Jayden Stockley and Scott Fraser have returned to training.

Charlton Athletic also have Jake Forster-Caskey back with the group after his long-term absence.

The Addicks are back in action this weekend away at Sheffield Wednesday as they look to hit some form again.

They have lost their last four games on the spin but have finally received some positive news on the injury front now.

Jackson has told the official club website: “Scott and Jayden were out there on the grass today. Obviously that was their first involvement, so we have to manage their reintegration with the group and the squad.”

Key players for Charlton

Fraser made the move to The Valley in the January transfer window from fellow League One side Ipswich Town and will be itching to show his new fans what he can do.

He has missed the past few games with Covid but is back in contention now. The Scotsman scored 14 goals in all competitions for MK Dons last season but his summer switch to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end.

Stockley has been missing since December but remains the Addicks’ top scorer this term on 14 goals. He has been out with a hip injury and his side have been slowly easing him back in to avoid making his injury worse.

Forster-Caskey hasn’t played in this campaign after suffering an ACL injury at the back end of last season in a league fixture against Lincoln City.

The midfielder was a key player last term and made 34 appearances in all competitions before injury struck and finally getting him back out there will be a huge boost to Jackson’s side.