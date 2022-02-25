Hull City’s Keane Lewis-Potter has enjoyed a good season so far in the Championship, scoring six l and assisting three in his 34 league outings.

The 21-year-old broke through under Grant McCann in League One last season and has since continued his progression.

But Lewis-Potter has now been linked with several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with fresh reports reiterating both Brentford and West Ham’s interest, and with the likes of Spurs having been closely linked in recent weeks too.

Is there a reported price tag?

Previous reports at the back end of last year suggested that Hull City would command £12million for Lewis-Potter.

Since, it’s been suggested that Hull’s new owner Acun Ilicali believes that Lewis-Potter is worth in excess of £20million.

This was never going to be straight forward under #Hull’s new ownership and they don’t want to be seen to be selling their best player too easily. Acun Ilicali has said today even £20m won’t be enough. Posturing? Let’s see: https://t.co/OzHTtF6aQx — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) January 28, 2022

Current contract length?

Lewis-Potter signed a new contract with Hull City at the start of last year, which keeps him at the club until at least the summer of 2023.

What is Hull’s stance on a potential sale?

As per the above tweet from Sky Sport’s Lyall Thomas, Hull City seem very reluctant to sell Lewis-Potter in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Brentford made moves to sign Lewis-Potter last summer and again last month, and Hull knocked the Bees back on both occasions.

The summer transfer window this year though may be a very nervy one for the Tigers.

Spurs are said to be waiting until the summer to make a move for Lewis-Potter, who will be in the final year of his Hull City contract by then.

Hull won’t want to find themselves in a contract stand-off and run the risk of losing Lewis-Potter for nothing, and so they could yet be tempted to cash in if they recieve an offer which meets their valuation.