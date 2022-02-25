Middlesbrough wide man Isaiah Jones has started to attract plenty of suitors ahead of the summer transfer, with Arsenal and West Ham both known to be interested.

Reports have suggested that West Ham have scouted Jones extensively ahead of the summer, with Spurs in the race and Arsenal also said to be keen on Jones as a direct alternative for Djed Spence.

Jones, 22, also has interest from abroad with teams such as RB Leipzig, Ajax and Lyon all said to be looking at the Boro man.

He’s assisted eight goals in his 30 Championship outings this season and has proved himself to be one of the best young wing-backs in the division.

Is there a reported price tag?

There’s been no price tag reported as of yet. Middlesbrough though have already valued Spence at around £12million and so that could be a good base marker should they come to place a valuation on Jones’ head in the summer.

Contract length?

Jones signed a new Middlesbrough contract earlier in the season – he’s now under contract at the Riverside until the summer of 2025.

What was Wilder said about Jones?

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder is said to be extremely reluctant to lose Jones in the summer, as per a report from The Northern Echo.

The former Sheffield United manager is vying for promotion to the Premier League with his new side the above report from The Northern Echo suggests that Spence could be viewed as a replacement for Jones should he depart, or vice-versa.

Boro also have a lot of transfer ambitions in place should they earn promotion, and so it’d be unlikely that they’d sell Jones easily should they be playing Premier League football next season.