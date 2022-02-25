West Ham are looking at Hull City defender Jacob Greaves ahead of this summer, with Brentford also interested.

Greaves, 21, has featured 34 times in the Championship this season. He played 39 times in League One last time round and has this season made the step up to the Championship with ease, proving to be one of Hull’s most prominent players.

Now though, a report from 90min has suggested that West Ham are looking into a deal for Greaves. The Hammers are also keen on Greaves’ Hull City teammate Keane Lewis-Potters, but Brentford are also interested in a deal for the pair.

The report days that West Ham are ‘monitoring closely’ the progression of both players and that David Moyes’ side could move in the summer.

Young tigers…

Hull City have produced some fine young players over the past few years. Former manager Grant McCann, who is now in charge of Peterborough United, oversaw several youngsters’ progression last season and has set up the likes of Greaves and Lewis-Potter for a bright future.

And for Hull City, they now have some assets that they could potentially part ways with in the summer to make some financial gain. The club has a new owner in place though and whether or not they now need to sell remains to be seen, but nevertheless Hull City have some bright young players that they could either cash in on, or start to build the club around.