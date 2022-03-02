Graham Potter was in charge of Swansea City for a single season after they were relegated from the Premier League.

He was appointed after the sacking of Carlos Carvalhal and guided them to a 10th place finish.

To earn attention from Brighton & Hove Albion, Potter must have added well to his squad, so let us take a look at his first five signings and where they are today…

1. Cameron Carter-Vickers

Potter’s first signing at the Swansea.com Stadium was the loan addition of Tottenham Hotspurs’ Carter-Vickers.

He went on to enjoy a fairly average season for the Swans, contributing to the season with 30 appearances, with no goals nor assists.

Carter-Vickers is still on the books at Spurs, but is currently on loan to Celtic in Scotland, and is enjoying a fine season and has played 96% of the minutes he has been available.

2. Yan Dhanda

Potter’s first permanent signing was the acquisition of Dhanda from Liverpool on a free transfer.

He went on to make five appearances in his first term and is still with the club today but has fallen down the pecking order.

3. Barrie McKay

McKay was signed on a permanent deal from Nottingham Forest and endured a mediocre season, scoring just twice in 30 games.

He was loaned out to League One side Fleetwood Town last season before being released last summer. He now plays for Hearts in Scotland.

4. Declan John

Ex-Cardiff City youngster John signed from Rangers on a permanent basis and was hoping to make an impact with Swansea.

Sadly the move didn’t work out and he has since found a home at Bolton Wanderers.

5. Joel Asoro

Asoro signed for the Swans from Sunderland made 14 appearances, contributing only a singular assist to the team.

After a very meager season, he went on loan to FC Groningen and Genoa before securing a move to Djurgårdens IF in his homeland of Sweden.