Gary Brabin spent over a year in charge of Tranmere Rovers, managing from May 2015 to September 2016.

After Tranmere Rovers slipped out the Football League for the first time, Brabin was the first manager appointed after Micky Adams’ sacking.

Brabin is now the sporting director at Welsh club The New Saints and had two assistant manager spells at Blackpool and Luton Town after being sacked by the Whites.

But who were Brabin’s first five Tranmere Rovers signings? Here, we look at who they were and where they are today…

James Norwood

Club icon Norwood was Brabin’s first ever signing for Rovers, and what a signing he turned out to be.

Norwood ended up playing 180 games for Tranmere Rovers, scoring 90 goals and setting up 28. He was pivotal in Rovers’ back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One.

Norwood left the club after the 2018/19 season for Ipswich Town after his contract expired with the Whites. He remains at Ipswich Town today and recently won League One player of the month in December.

Lois Maynard

The St. Kitts and Nevis international was Brabin’s second signing, joining from Halifix United after a good season with the Shaymen.

Maynard spent two seasons at Prenton Park, helping the club get to the National League play-off final in the 2016/17 season. The midfielder joined Salford City, who were in the National League North at the time.

After two promotions with Salford Maynard left for Stockport County, then joined his current outfit Solihull Moors at the start of this season.

Jay Harris

Harris became a cult hero at Tranmere Rovers after being signed by Brabin.

The 5’6″ midfielder was known for his hard tackles and was certainly not afraid of picking up a booking, accumulating 55 yellow cards in his time at the club.

After playing 146 games for the whites Harris joined Macclesfield in the 19/20 season, later joining rivals Wrexham. Harris currently plays for Warrington Town FC.

Ritchie Sutton

Sutton spent three-and-a-half seasons at Tranmere Rovers after signing from Mansfield Town in 2015. He played a key part in the Whites’ promotion in 2018 to League Two, including a clutch tackle in the play-off final to stop a one-on-one.

Sutton left the club in January of the 18/19 season to join fellow League Two club Morecambe. The centre-back currently plays for National League North club Alfreton Town.

Scott Davies

Another signing who made the drop from League Two – Davies became a legend at Rovers.

Davies played 265 games for Tranmere Rovers after joining from Fleetwood Town. He kept 99 clean sheets with rovers and eventually ended up becoming captain of the Whites in the 19/20 season.

Unfortunately, Davies had to retire in December this year due to injury but will forever live in the history books at Tranmere Rovers.