Steve Bruce is arguably one of Hull City’s greatest managers after his spell win East Yorkshire from 2012 to 2016.

He guided the Tigers to promotion to the Premier League twice and to the FA Cup final during his time at the club.

Here are his first five signings and where they are now-

Eldin Jakupovic

The first signing that Bruce made in his reign as Hull manager was Swiss goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic, who arrived from Greek club Aris. He became a bit of a cult hero over his five seasons with the club.

Jakupovic left in the summer of 2018 to join Leicester City and remains there today.

Nick Proschwitz

Bruce’s second signing was German journeyman target man Nick Proschwitz from SC Paderborn. During his time at the Tigers, the striker didn’t really hit the ground running and only scored three goals in 29 appearances.

Since leaving Proschwitz has been very well travelled and has played for Brentford, Coventry City, Sint-Truiden and Sparta Rotterdam. He now resides back in Germany with Hoffenheim II.

Abdolaye Faye

Adolaye Faye was the third arrival in Bruce’s maiden campaign at Hull and the Senegalese defender provided some much needed experience after completing many seasons in the top flight for Bolton Wanderers, Newcastle United and Stoke City respectively.

He has now hung up his boots too having last played for Malaysian club Sabah FC.

Sone Aluko

Tricky winger Sone Aluko joined from Rangers back in 2013. Being the younger brother to England Ladies striker, Eni, he has had a lot to live up to in his career.

He now resides in Suffolk for Ipswich Town after stints at Fulham and Reading. While he was with the latter, the attacker travelled to Chinese club Beijing Chengfeng on loan.

Alex Bruce

Bruce snapped him up son, Alex, from Yorkshire rivals Leeds United. He was a decent servant to the club and provided useful depth in defence, playing 85 times in the end.

Since leaving the MKM Stadium, he has played for Bury, Wigan Athletic, Kilmarnock and Macclesfield and now works under his dad at West Bromwich Albion.