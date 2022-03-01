Port Vale have started to hit a bit of form again in League Two.

Despite a decent chunk of the season left to play and the play-offs still a realistic target, the club will already be looking forward to the summer and with this in mind, we take a look at the current Vale players who could be sold or sent out on loan ahead of the 2022/23 campaign.

1. Tom Conlon

The captain has been a revelation for the club, particularly over the past two seasons and has been at the forefront of everything positive that has been occurring for Darrell Clarke’s side of recent times.

The 26-year old, in his first season as captain of the club, made an impression last campaign with a remarkable ten goals and eight assists.

Despite not having played the last seven league games, Conlon has carried on boosting his reputation with the fourth tier outfit this term.

The worry for Vale, is that if especially they fail to earn promotion, that Conlon will be picked up by a club higher up the Football League.

2. Jake Taylor

Taylor joined from Nottingham Forest in January 2021 following a previous successful loan spell at Vale Park, but things have just not quite gone to plan as of yet since the 23-year old’s return with him currently being unavailable through injury.

Since his return a little over a year ago, Taylor has only featured in 19 league games and with the likes of summer additions Ben Garrity and Tom Pett being selected ahead of him in the pecking order, could the club look to offload the midfielder at the end of the season if the right offer comes in for him?

3. Lucas Covolan

The Brazilian goalkeeper was brought into the club in the summer and started the season as Clarke’s number one.

However, following a reckless red card in a defeat at home to play-off rivals Swindon Town, which was his second dismissal of the season, Covolan has failed to make the squad in the eight games since.

This is especially since the arrival of Tomas Holy on loan from Ipswich Town and if the Czech Republican is brought in permanently in the summer due to his lack of game time in League One, Covolan could potentially head out the exit door.