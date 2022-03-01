Daniel Nardiello experienced the dizzying heights and the lowly lows of English football during his career.

It all started at Wolverhampton Wanderers before giants Manchester United snatched him off them in 1999. He quickly signed a professional contract with the Red Devils. During his time with the Premier League giants, he made four appearances, one in the UEFA Champions League.

Football League Adventure

After failing to make a real name for himself at Old Trafford and following two successful loan spells at Barnsley, he joined the Tykes on a permanent deal in July 2005.

Nardiello made 131 appearances for the Yorkshire side in total, scoring 32 goals, and was pivotal in their promotion in the 2005/06 season.

He left Oakwell to move south to Queens Park Rangers in June 2007 but struggled to make an impact with the London club.

Several failed loans were to follow before he signed on a free transfer for League One side Exeter City. Here he found his goalscoring form and showed why he was a high prospect youngster. In 77 games for Exeter City, Nardiello scored 24 goals.

A move back to South Yorkshire followed his time at Exeter City. This time it was the red of Rotherham United in May 2012. He found his feet again finished the 2012/13 season as the Millers’ top scorer and managed 25 goals in 51 games in the end.

Where is he now?

Nardiello’s football career came to an end in 2017 after short spells at Bury and Bangor City.

The striker is now a financial advisor, focusing on helping footballers in particular.