Barnsley’s Aapo Halme says he is trying to get himself back into the team.

The defender is back from injury now and is looking to nail down a regular starting spot again.

Halme, 23, made his return in the FA Cup game against Huddersfield Town earlier this month and has since been an unused substitute.

He has made seven appearances in all competitions this season, five of which have come in the league.

Halme is hoping to get some more minutes now, as per a report by the Barnsley Chronicle:

“It has not been ideal. I have played some games then I get injuries or I am on the bench. I just try to get myself back in the team.”

He added: “It was tough to not play. But the lads are supportive so it’s not like I am left out of the group. It feels like a normal foot now so fingers crossed everything goes well. It has been very challenging but now, when I play, I enjoy it more after the hard times.”

Barnsley spell to date

It has been a frustrating past couple of seasons for Halme and Barnsley have a decision to make on his future as his current contract at Oakwell expires this summer.

The former Finland youth international joined the club from Leeds United in July 2019 and was a hit during his first campaign with the Tykes, scoring four goals from defence in 34 games altogether.

However, the past couple of years have been plagued with injuries and he faces a battle in getting back into their team.

Prior to his move to England, he had caught the eye playing in Finland with the likes of FC Honka, Klubi 04 and HJK Helsinki.

Poya Asbaghi’s side are back in action this weekend against Middlesbrough and will be in confident mood after their 2-0 win away at Hull City in midweek.

They have now won two games out of their last three and are dreaming of another escape.

Barnsley remain bottom of the Championship table and are nine points from safety with 14 games left to play.