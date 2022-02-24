Scunthorpe United loanee Tyrese Sinclair says there is more to come from him between now and the end of the season.

Scunthorpe United swooped to sign the attacking midfielder from fellow League Two side Mansfield Town on loan in the January transfer window.

Sinclair, 21, was given the green light to leave the Stags to get some more game time under his belt.

He believes the Iron’s last match against Northampton Town was his best performance since his winter switch.

However, the youngster still thinks he has more to give for his new club. He has said, as per their official club website:

“You can always improve, but it felt good to be back out there. Like everyone else, I must kick on. There’s no room for being complacent. I’ll admit, I’ve not been up to my best and what I know I can be, but on Tuesday I showed glimpses of what I can do. Now I’ve got to do that consistently every game.

“I’d say so far (it was my best performance while at the club), but there’s still plenty more that I am capable of doing. Hopefully, that will come with more games.”

Scunthorpe fighting for their lives

Scunthorpe’s 0-0 draw against promotion chasing Northampton in midweek wasn’t a bad result but they are in desperate need of some wins.

Keith Hill’s side are currently bottom of the league table and are six points from safety with 13 games left of the season to play.

Sinclair was brought in last month to add more quality into their attacking department and he is still waiting on his first goal.

The London-born man started out at Blackburn Rovers before switching to Mansfield back in 2017. He has since played 44 times for his parent club in all competitions and has chipped in with four goals, as well as having loan spells away at Radcliffe and Basford United in non-league over recent years to get some experience.

Scunthorpe are back in action this weekend and face a tricky trip down south to face Sutton United. The U’s have had an impressive first ever season in the Football League and are currently eyeing another promotion.