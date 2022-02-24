QPR beat Blackpool 2-1 in the Championship last night, with Luke Amos coming off the bench to score his third league goal of the campaign.

It was a spirited win for the 10 men of QPR. They dug in deep to claim the 2-1 win on the night – a win that lifts them up into 3rd place of the Championship table and only three points behind Bournemouth in 2nd.

Coming off the bench in the second half, Amos made the decisive difference. His goal was set up by some good work from another second half substitute in George Thomas who also ran into praise, though it’s Amos who’s become a talking point among R’s fans.

Injury hell…

A former Spurs youngster, Amos arrived at QPR on a free transfer in 2019. He went on to feature 34 times in his maiden Championship season with QPR, which happened to be the first season of his career with any kind of major first-team involvement.

Last season though, Amos would manage just five league outings after suffering a serious knee injury. He looked poised to play an important role for the R’s last season but would end up finishing his season early on, and only returning earlier in this campaign.

Since, the 25-year-old has featured 18 times in the Championship and has scored three goals. He scored the winning goal in the 1-0 win over Huddersfield Town back in November and the winning goal last night – both coming off the bench, and both handing QPR an added total of four points.

Minus those four points and QPR drop down into 6th. At a time when the likes of Stefan Johansen aren’t performing as well, and with injuries and suspensions starting to creep in across the pitch, Amos’ emergence as a key player has become hugely important for Mark Warburton.

He’s agile in midfield, he brings a lot of energy to the pitch and can play in a number of roles across the midfield. Amos is the perfect player for Warburton because he can come off the bench and make an impact, and fill in across any of the midfield positions or even as an attacker, complimenting the direct style of play that Warburton and QPR adopt.

Amos is certainly starting to come good. After such a long time out with injury tough, he still has a lot of work to do to start fulfilling his potential. But it’s clear that QPR fans are growing to love the former Spurs man:

Luke Amos, how can you not love the guy #QPR — Albert was my uncle (@MJ8949) February 23, 2022

Thomas and Amos, what an impact 💪 Amazing to have such high energy players to bring on. Great result in tough circumstances. Albert, Dunne and Seny were excellent #QPR — Rangers (@LoftusRangers) February 24, 2022

Have to start Amos next game #QPR — Callum Butcher (@callumbutcher3) February 23, 2022

What a game! Shows the importance of the squad. We have quality in depth, for me the loans have disrupted our flow and our spirit. Amos and Dickie need to play the rest of the season. Well done everyone!!! #QPR — Andy Swan (@Andy_Swan82) February 23, 2022