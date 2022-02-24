Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says he doesn’t see Randell Williams returning for the next “four or five” weeks.

Hull City’s winger is currently out with a knee injury.

Williams, 25, last played in the 1-0 away win at AFC Bournemouth last month and has missed the past seven games.

Arveladze reveals he won’t be back anytime soon and has said, as per the club’s official Twitter page (see below):

🗣️ 𝐒𝐀: "He (Randell Williams) must be very careful (due to his knee injury). We still don't see him returning in the next four or five weeks." pic.twitter.com/M5jQqZXpPX — Hull City (@HullCity) February 24, 2022

Williams’ spell at Hull so far

Hull City swooped to sign Williams last summer on a free transfer after his contract at Exeter City expired and it has been a frustrating first season at the MKM Stadium for the winger.

The Londoner has made 14 appearances in all competitions in this campaign but hasn’t scored or had an assist yet.

He as showing some promising signs in the matches just before injury struck this winter but his setback is a blow for both him and his side.

Prior to his move to East Yorkshire, he had previously had spells at Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Watford as a youngster before making a name for himself in League Two at Exeter.

He spent three years with the Grecians and chipped in with nine goals in 87 games to earn a move to the Championship.

Hull are back in action this weekend and take on their former boss Grant McCann following his appointment at Peterborough United today.

The Tigers lost their last game 2-0 at home to Barnsley and will be eager to bounce back with a win over the Posh.