Wycombe Wanderers boss Gareth Ainsworth has been praised by Accrington Stanley boss John Coleman ahead of this weekend’s game.

Wycombe Wanderers are back in action this weekend away at Accrington Stanley.

The Chairboys will be eager to get back to winning ways after their 3-1 loss at home to Wigan Athletic in midweek.

They are not in the best of form right now and haven’t won in their last six games.

Coleman has spoken highly of Ainsworth and has said, as per Accy’s official club website:

“We know what we are going to get from Wycombe. I am full of admiration for the way Gareth has gone about his business. Getting Wycombe promoted was an unbelievable achievement and he could feel really hard done by them going down last season, I don’t think that was justified.

“He continues to do a good job there and he wins games on a regular basis. I like him as a guy, he is a great fella, be great to see him and cross swords with him and have a can of John Smith’s Bitter waiting in the office for him after the game.

“Gareth has had a great career in football and in management and it will only get better in my opinion. He is very down to earth and level-headed and he is one of the proper football people and he deserves all the plaudits he gets.”

Wycombe situation

Wycombe were flying at the start of this season and appeared well on their way to an automatic promotion back to the Championship.

However, they have slipped off over recent times and have lost their place in the play-offs this month. They are currently sat in 7th place and are a single point outside the top six.

The Buckinghamshire club had a active January transfer window and brought in three players in midfielder Lewis Wing, midfielder Jack Young and attacker Ali Al-Hamadi to boost their ranks ahead of the second-half of the campaign.

This weekend’s opponents Accrington are very strong at home and are unbeaten in their last eight league matches at the Wham Stadium, having seen off the likes of Oxford United, Rotherham United and Bolton Wanderers.

Coleman’s men are well drilled, tough to break down and have players in attacking areas who can hurt Wycombe like Colby Bishop, Korede Adedoyin and Sean McConville.

The North West club are 14th in the league and are comfortably in mid-table after another decent camping.