Northampton Town pair Louis Appere and Jack Sowerby are doubts for this weekend, as per a report by the Northampton Chronicle and Echo.

Northampton Town are back in action on Saturday away at Rochdale.

Appere and Sowerby both picked up injuries last weekend in the clash against Colchester United.

They both sat out of the 0-0 draw with Scunthorpe United last time out and are unlikely to return for the trip to Scotland.

Northampton boss, Jon Brady, has said:

“We picked up two injuries at the weekend with Louis and Jack. We don’t think they will be too long, which is really good for us, but we feel we are in a moment where if we can get through this week injury-free, and get through Saturday, we will be able to get a few players back.”

Northampton eyeing promotion

Northampton are currently 2nd in the League Two table and have leapfrogged Tranmere Rovers after the past few games. However, they are 10 points behind table toppers Forest Green Rovers who appear well on their way to League One.

The Cobblers have been in good form recently, despite being held by lowly Scunthorpe in midweek, and are unbeaten in their last five league games.

Brady’s men are inside the top three by three points and will be eager to carry on picking up results to avoid slipping out of the automatic promotion places with 14 games left of the season to play.

Potentially not having both Appere and Sowerby is a blow this weekend but the good news is that their injuries are not too serious.

Appere was a winter arrival from Scottish Premiership side Dundee United and has given his new employers more competition and depth in attacking areas. He is still only 22-years-old and has the potential to develop at the club in the future.

Sowerby has been a key player this term and has played 24 games in all competitions in central midfield.