QPR moved up into 3rd place of the Championship table after a return to winning ways v Blackpool last night.

QPR had gone four games without a win before last night. They welcomed a tricky Blackpool side to west London and after taking the lead through Jimmy Dunne, Dion Sanderson saw red.

Despite former R’s attacker Josh Bowler pulling Blackpool back on level terms in the second half, QPR dug deep and found a winning goal through Luke Amos in the 89th minute.

The win brings them up into 3rd and only two points behind Bournemouth in 2nd, though the Cherries have three games in hand.

So are QPR still in contention for automatic promotion? A handful of The72’s staff members have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“For QPR, they have 13 games of the season left, and 39 points left to play for. Everyone seems to be talking about the top two and the play-off places as if the season is over, but there’s still so much to play for.

“Bournemouth have already slipped up this season and with a few new injuries, they could slip up once again. For QPR then, they just need to keep the pace and hope that Bournemouth, or maybe even Fulham, fall out of form before the end of the season.

“QPR certainly have the quality to do so but they themselves have shown a lot of inconsistencies this season, so it will certainly be tough.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“It wouldn’t be a surprise to many if the top-two remains as it is until the end of the season.

“Bournemouth have a hefty three games in hand on QPR and Fulham look destined to return to the Premier League as champions. That said though, Scott Parker’s side have shown they are prone to a shaky run this season, and if they drop off again, Warburton’s men could be ready to pounce.

“When momentum has been behind them, QPR have been a real force this season. The main focus will be on staying in the play-offs, but Warburton and co could yet raise a few eyebrows this season – I’d say they’re still in with an outside chance of finishing in the top-two.”

Will Gregory @Billygregz1927

“I personally think that QPR could end up getting promoted at the end of this season. It is a tough ask when they have to deal with clubs that spend a lot of money like Fulham and Bournemouth though. Mark Warburton sets his sides up well going forward and this has paid off, with 49 goals scored this season. Only Fulham have a goal-scoring record better than them in the table.

“However, I think the Hoops’ only real problem is the amount of goals they concede, but this hasn’t slowed them up to this point so it may not be major worry for Warburton. I believe that the likes Chris Willock and Ilias Chair when they’re fit could be the decider at the end of season for the Londoners.”