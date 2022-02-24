Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough says duo Rhys Oates and Jamie Murphy are doubts for this weekend.

Mansfield Town are in action on Saturday away at Mark Hughes’ Bradford City.

The Stags could be without two of their key players again though which will be a blow.

Oates has a hamstring injury, whilst Murphy has a thigh problem and they both missed the last game against Newport County.

Nevertheless, Clough’s will be boosted by the return of George Lapslie. Their manager has said, as per a report by the Mansfield Chad:

“Hopefully George Lapslie will be back in training this week, though I think Jamie Murphy and Rhys Oates will be doubts.”

Injury woes for Mansfield

Oates made the move to Field Mill last summer from Hartlepool United and has been a useful player for Mansfield this term, chipping in with eight goals in all competitions.

He was substituted off against Bristol Rovers on 12th February and the club are still sweating on his fitness.

Murphy is a more recent arrival and joined the League Two outfit on loan from Scottish Premiership side Hibernian during the January transfer window.

The Scotland international is a player who Clough knows and trusts and the pair have worked together in the past at Sheffield United and Burton Albion. He has made a handful of appearances since his winter switch and will be eager to get back out on the pitch as soon as possible.

Mansfield are flying at the moment and haven’t lost for 12 matches now, with their last defeat coming way back on 23rd November against Sutton United.

They are 7th in the table and are inside the play-offs by a single point.