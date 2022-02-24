Hartlepool United will assess Jamie Sterry ahead of this weekend, as detailed in a report by the Northern Echo.

Hartlepool United have been without the defender for the past two games.

Sterry, 26, is having a scan on his thigh to see whether he is fit to play in their upcoming fixture.

The Pools are back in action this Saturday away at Michael Flynn’s Walsall.

Hartlepool boss, Graeme Lee, has said (quotes originally from BBC Radio Tees Sport):

“Jamie Sterry, we’re still assessing. We’re waiting on a scan on his thigh to see if we can push him on or not.”

Hartlepool on a roll

Hartlepool are going well in League Two right now and beat Colchester United 2-1 last time out thanks to second-half goals from Isaac Fletcher and Omar Bogle.

The North East club have clicked under Lee over recent months and are unbeaten in their last eight games in the league, with their last defeat coming back on 15th January away at Bristol Rovers.

Sterry has been a key player for them this term and they will be eager to get him back out onto the pitch as soon as possible.

The right-back has made 30 appearances in all competitions in this campaign and has chipped in with a single goal and three assists. He moved to the Suits Direct Stadium in 2020 having previously been on the books at Newcastle United and South Shields and played a key role in the Pools’ promotion from the National League last season.

Lee’s side are sat in 12th place in the table and are only now six points off the play-offs with 14 games left to play.