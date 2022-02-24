Millwall have won their last three in the Championship. With Gary Rowett’s side now only seven points outside the play-off places, is it time we consider the Lions as serious top-six contenders?

It’s been an indifferent season so far for Millwall. In what is Rowett’s third season at the helm, his side have been up and down the table, currently finding themselves in 12th.

After three-straight wins in the league, Millwall have come out of the bottom half and into top-six contention. Just seven points separate themselves and Sheffield United in 6th and there’s still plenty of games left to play.

So are Millwall serious top-six contenders? A handful of The72’s staff members have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“As a team, I really like Millwall. I like Gary Rowett and what he’s built over the past three years on a very low budget. Millwall though are in a position which many other teams in the division are in, wherein they can challenge for promotion, but they just can’t compete with the ‘big’ teams.

“Those with parachute payments and added funding will always be favourites for promotion. It’d be a real story if Millwall claimed a top-six spot this season and it’s very doable. But I just can’t see them lasting the pace with the injuries they’ve got, and the squad depth that those ahead of them have.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Millwall’s recent run of wins means that, mathematically, they are still well within a chance of breaking into the top-six.

“But will they still be contenders towards the end of the season? I don’t think so. Rowett has made the Lions a really tough team to beat and in the Championship, anything is possible. However, they face some seriously tough tests in the coming weeks. Sheffield United, Middlesbrough, Huddersfield Town and Luton Town all await Millwall over the next month or so.

“If they can get through the aforementioned ties without too many points dropped, we could see Millwall break into the top-six late on. However, I think it will be a step too far.”

Josh Stedman @joshstedman8

“Millwall have a slim chance of reaching the play-offs as long as they continue picking up points. I think the seven point gap may be a bit too much of a stretch because they need inform teams like Sheffield United to drop points which looks unlikely.

“Luckily for Millwall they’ve got to play six or seven of the teams they are competing against. If they can pick up some wins against them then they’ll put themselves in a good place. Winning the other week against QPR was a good place to start but I don’t think they’ll manage to squeeze into play-off spots.”