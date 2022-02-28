Blackpool turned to Ian Holloway back in 2009 and he ended up guiding them to promotion to the Premier League.

Here we look at his first five signings that started his legacy and where they are now.

5. Hameur Bouazzar

The Algerian winger joined on a free from Sivasspor in Turkey. His full debut came in the Tangerines’ 2-1 home win over Newcastle and just 10 days later he scored his first goal for the club.

His goal got nominated for the goal of the season as he nutmegged Peterborough defender Tom Williams before curling it in from a tight angle. Despite this good start, he only lasted a season at Bloomfield Road with his single goal. In 2018, he retired at French club FC Fleury 91 and hasn’t returned to football since.

4. Billy Clarke

Clarke joined from fellow Championship side Ipswich Town. Despite some promising loan moves before joining the Pool, he failed to deliver.

His singular goal for the club did come 23 seconds into the West Lancashire derby (against Preston North End) in the 1-1 draw but other than that, his time at Blackpool was disappointing. After leaving Blackpool in 2012, he bounced between League One and League Two clubs including Bradford three times before his retirement in 2021. Within a month of his retirement, he was announced as Hull City’s U18s assistant manager.

3. Barry Bannan

Bannan spent the season with the club on loan from Aston Villa. He appeared 20 times with his first goal for the club coming in December in a 1-1 draw with Coventry. But just two months later he was one of three players (along with Ishmel Demontagnac and Neal Eardley) that Ian Holloway had to discipline after they were seen in a nightclub after a home defeat to Leicester.

He didn’t join the club permanently and went back to Villa. Bannan now plays for Sheffield Wednesday in League One.

2. Al Bangura

The Sierra Leone midfielder joined the Seasiders on a free transfer following his contract being terminated at Watford by mutual consent. He only lasted one season at the club and failed to score in his nine appearances before joining Azerbaijan club Gabala, then managed by Tony Adams.

Before retirement in 2017, he went on to play for Coventry City and Forest Green Rovers, both had his former youth manager David Hockaday in the management team. He retired at Nuneaton after a season and left football.

1. Jason Euell

Euell started strong under Holloway, he made his debut and captained the side on the opening day of the season in the 1-1 draw to QPR.

He featured 33 times in the promotion campaign but just three times in the Premier League before being loaned to Doncaster and being released at the end of the season. Euell retired in 2012 and is now Johnnie Jackson’s number two at Charlton Athletic.