Bradford City chief executive Ryan Sparks says it was Mark Hughes who first made the contact in regards to their managerial position.

Bradford City have appointed the former Premier League boss as their manager this morning in a surprise move.

Hughes, 58, has been chosen as the man to replace Derek Adams at Valley Parade.

The Welshman has decided to drop into League Two and has penned a two-and-a-half year contract with the Yorkshire club.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Sparks has explained how the move has come about:

“Mark made contact, showed an interest in the job, last week. Conversations were had earlier this week, they went very well. Obviously it’s very important you’re on the same page and both see it the same way. The owner joined for a meeting yesterday and we decided to take it forward.”

New chapter at Bradford

Luring Hughes to the club is a big statement of intent by Bradford and they will be hoping he is the man to finally guide them out of the fourth tier.

The Bantams are currently sat in 15th place in the table and are 10 points off the play-offs with 13 games left of the season to play so are up against it.

Hughes has been out of work since he was sacked by Southampton back in 2018 and has since been weighing up his next move in the game.

He is a vastly experienced manager and has overseen over 600 games from the dugout so far, having previously been with the likes of Wales, Blackburn Rovers, Manchester City, Fulham, QPR and Stoke City in the past.

The former Manchester United and Chelsea midfielder will be pleased to be starting on a new challenge in his career now and will take his first game in charge at Bradford against in-form Mansfield Town this weekend.