Rotherham United boss Paul Warne says Rarmani Edmonds-Green is back training.

Rotherham United have been without the defender for the whole of February so far.

Edmonds-Green, 23, has been sidelined with a hamstring injury that he picked up in the fixture against Crewe Alexandra on 29th January.

He has missed all six games since then but his side haven’t lost any of them, winning five.

Warne has said, as per the club’s official website:

“He’s training today. I can hear him, so I know he’s training! It’ll be nice to have him back in the group, we’ll see when he’s fit enough to rejoin the matchday squad.

“It’s a good day to join back in because Thursday is our hardest training day.”

Rotherham on a roll

Rotherham have their sights set on a return to the Championship and are on a roll in League One right now.

They are top of the table and are six points above 2nd place Wigan Athletic, who have two games in hand at this moment in time.

Getting Edmonds-Green back onto the pitch will be a boost going into the final stages of the campaign and he will be assessed ahead of the trip to Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

The Millers swooped to sign him on loan last summer as they prepared for this season and he was given the green light to leave Huddersfield Town to get some game time under his belt.

He has since slotted in nicely into Warne’s defence and played 31 games in all competitions before he got injured.

Edmonds-Green is no stranger to a loan spell away from the Terriers and has also had stint in the past at Brighouse Town, Bromley and Swindon Town to gain experience.

He has been with his parent club since 2016 and signed a new long-term contract this winter.