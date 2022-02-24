Bournemouth youngster Marcus Daws has joined Poole Town on loan, as announced by their official club website.

Bournemouth have let the midfielder head out the exit door to get some game time under his belt.

Daws, 18, has linked up with teammates Jack Seddon and Noa Boutin with the Southern Premier South side.

He is in line to make his debut this weekend against Walton Casuals.

Bournemouth story so far

Bournemouth signed the teenager in 2020 after he had spells in the academies at Bristol Rovers and Southampton.

Daws is a Northern Ireland youth international and he has been on three training camps with their Under-18s so far.

He is currently on a scholarship deal with the Cherries and was hit in their youth side last season under Alan Connell by scoring 18 goals in all competitions.

That form alerted the attention of first-team boss Scott Parker and he has trained with the senior side during the first-half of this campaign.

However, the time has now come for him to leave on loan for the first time in his career and expose him to some non-league football.

Bournemouth have a few players out on loan at the moment such as Luke Nippard at Eastbourne Borough, Ryan Glover at Aldershot Town and Euan Pollock at Hungerford Town and will be hoping they all return the club with more experience.

The Cherries return to the action this weekend as they look to keep their push for the Premier League on track and take on Stoke City at home.