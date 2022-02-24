Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says Charlton Athletic loanee Josh Davison is looking “so much stronger” after his recent run of appearances.

Swindon Town swooped to sign the attacker on loan in the January transfer window to add some more competition and depth up top.

Davison, 22, was given the green light to depart by his parent club to get some more experience under his belt.

He has since been a hit since dropping back in League Two and has chipped in with three goals and two assists in seven games for his new side so far.

Garner has said, as per the club’s official website:

“He’s looking so much stronger now after this run of games. Very good without the ball in terms of our press and setting us off.

“Very good when we’ve got the ball in terms of securing possession and I thought they were trying to jump their wing-backs to our full-backs first half and he gives us that ability to go into him and secure possession and then we can get movements and combinations off of him.”

Charlton situation

Davison is due to return to Charlton when his loan in Wiltshire expires at the end of the campaign and they will be hoping he returns this summer with more confidence.

He was a regular for the London club earlier this term and bagged five goals in 23 games for them altogether before falling down the pecking order under Johnnie Jackson.

The attacker is no stranger to a loan spell away and had a stint at Woking last season before linking up with Forest Green Rovers. He went on to fire three goals in 22 games for the Gloucestershire outfit and has already matched that tally with Swindon.

His focus right now will be on helping Garner’s men get promoted and they have risen back into the play-offs after three wins on the spin.

Next up for Swindon is a home fixture against Salford this weekend as they look to extend their strong run of form.