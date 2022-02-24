Hull City winger Mallik Wilks is ‘still recovering’ from injury, as detailed in a report by Hull Live.

Hull City have been without the attacker for the past couple of months as he fights back from a foot injury.

Wilks, 23, last played in the game against Nottingham Forest on 18th December.

The Tigers’ boss, Shota Arveladze, said last week that he was back in training but he has still missed the past two games since against QPR and Barnsley.

Hull have missed him

Hull are missing Wilks in attacking areas at the moment and have won just once in their last six matches.

They made the tough decision to sack Grant McCann at the end of last month and his replacement Arveladze is under pressure to keep the club in the Championship.

Wilks played a key role in the Tigers’ promotion from League One in the last campaign by chipping in with 22 goals in all competitions.

However, he struggled to make the same impact in the division above earlier this season and managed to only find the net on three occasions before getting injured.

The former Leeds United man gives his side more competition and depth on the wing though and getting him back on the pitch will be a big boost going into March.

Hull are back in action this weekend away at Peterborough and will be coming up against their former boss McCann at London Road.

The Yorkshire side will be desperate to bounce back from their 2-0 loss to Barnsley last time out.