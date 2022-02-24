Walsall are in talks to sign Lee Tomlin on a free transfer, according to a report by Wales Online.

Walsall are keen to snap up the attacking midfielder to bolster their ranks under new boss Michael Flynn.

Tomlin, 33, has been out of the game since leaving Cardiff City in October and has been weighing up his next move.

He has recently been training with National League side Wrexham but a permanent move there didn’t materialise in the end.

Walsall ready to pounce

Walsall lost 5-0 to Swindon Town last time out and their new manager is eager to add some more quality into their ranks by signing Tomlin.

The Saddlers had won their previous two games against top two Forest Green Rovers and Tranmere Rovers before their heavy defeat to the Robins.

Tomlin spent the past few seasons on the books at Cardiff before heading out the exit door earlier in this campaign and made 56 appearances for the Championship side in all competitions, chipping in with 10 goals.

He also had loan spells away at Nottingham Forest and Peterborough United during his time in Wales.

The former England C international started out in non-league with Rushton and Diamonds before forcing his way up the football pyramid.

He signed for Peterborough in 2010 and scored 43 goals in 156 games for the Posh before going on to have other stints at Bristol City, AFC Bournemouth and Middlesbrough.

Tomlin could now be in line for a new chapter in his career at Walsall as they look to make their first signing under Flynn.