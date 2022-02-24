This article is part of The72’s content series The72 Discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Barnsley have so far endured a torrid season in the Championship, coming off the back of their unprecedented top-six finish last season.

The Tykes currently reside in last place of the Championship table. Poya Asbaghi is the man at the helm after he replaced Markus Schopp earlier in the campaign, and after a turgid start to life at Oakwell, his side have now picked up two wins in their last three outings.

Wins against QPR and Hull City have given Barnsley hope of Championship survival this season. There’s just one point separating them, Peterborough United and Derby County in the bottom three, with Reading in 22nd sitting nine points ahead of the Tykes.

So can Barnsley pull off a great escape in the Championship this season? A handful of The72’s staff members have their say…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“Sadly, I think Barnsley have no chance of Championship survival this season. Although they’ve picked up some positive wins of late I think it’s just too late for the Tykes, and League One looks to be on the horizon.

“There’s 14 games of the season left and so I could be left eating my words, but Barnsley just haven’t had enough about them this season.

“With Derby County ahead of them and looking decent too, and Reading starting to pick up points, it’ll make things even harder for Barnsley – they have a lot of young and talented players though, and so the future remains bright for the club.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“It wouldn’t be the first time Barnsley have defied the odds to maintain their Championship status.

“However, even if they keep up their current form, I think safety is a step too far for the Tykes. Recent wins have put them within touching distance of rising off the foot of the table, but there aren’t enough teams still in the fight to stay in the league.

“Arguably, Barnsley, Peterborough, Derby and Reading are the only true candidates for relegation, and even the Royals have built an eight-point gap to the bottom three.

“While an escape isn’t out of the realms of possibility just yet, I think it’s too late for Asbaghi’s side to stay up.”

Finlay Openshaw @FinlaayO

“Barnsley have lost their identity this season – after Ismael and two of their key players left in the summer they have fallen to 24th.

“They still have a slim chance of survival under Poya Asbaghi, picking up a couple wins recently, but I can’t see them winning many more.

“The Tykes have the worst home record in the league and have won four all season. I think if they are going to pull off a great escape then they will need to more than double that win tally with 14 games remaining. Ultimately though, I think it’s too much for Barnsley who will most likely be playing in England’s third tier next season.”