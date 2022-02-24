Brentford, Wolves and Norwich City have checked in on Blackpool starlet Josh Bowler over recent weeks, according to a report by TEAMtalk.

The winger is attracting plenty of Premier League interest ahead of the summer transfer window.

Bowler, 22, has become a key player for Neil Critchley’s side since joining them last June.

TEAMtalk suggests Leicester City are also keeping tabs on him, whilst Championship pair Fulham and Nottingham Forest remain keen.

Impressive spell at Blackpool

Blackpool swooped to sign the attacker after their promotion from League One in the last campaign.

He has made 35 appearances for the Tangerines in all competitions this term and has chipped in with five goals and three assists.

Prior to his move to Bloomfield Road, Bowler had previously had spells as a youngster at Fulham, Aldershot Town and QPR before Everton swooped to sign him as a youngster back in 2017.

He never made a senior appearance for the Toffees though and was allowed to leave the club on a permanent basis after having a loan spell away from Goodison Park at Hull City.

Bowler has found a home at Blackpool this year but they face a battle to keep hold of him in the long-term after his eye-catching season. He penned a one-year deal when he joined the Seasiders.

The fact top flight clubs are said to be keeping tabs on his progress is a credit to the work he is doing this term and his reputation continues to grow after he scored again for his side away at QPR last night.