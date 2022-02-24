This article is part of The72’s content series The72 Discussion, in which our writers have their say on all the latest and most pressing topics in the English Football League.

Ipswich Town have endured an up and down season in League One. After an improved run of form though, are the Tractor Boys serious play-off contenders?

Under Kieran McKenna, Ipswich Town have started to come good. The former Manchester United coach has slowly started to galvanise the club and after a run of one defeat in eight, Ipswich now sit in 9th place of the League One table.

But the club are just one of several in top-six contention. Bolton Wanderers, Sheffield Wednesday and Wycombe Wanderers all sit alongside Ipswich Town, outside the top-six but in position to break into the play-off places before the end of the campaign.

Here, a handful of The72’s staff members have their say on whether or not Ipswich Town are genuine top-six challengers this season…

Luke Phelps @lukephelps72

“There’s no doubting that Ipswich Town have improved significantly under McKenna. He’s brought a more modern approach to the club and the football being played, and results have certainly improved.

“But there remains some inconsistencies in the side. They drew at home to Cheltenham Town last time out – a game that McKenna and Ipswich fans would’ve been expecting to win.

“Those dropped points could prove detrimental to Ipswich’s top-six hopes. But with so many teams in Ipswich’s position, and several looking a bit better than the Tractor Boys in Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton to name a couple, I think Ipswich might just miss out of the play-offs this season.”

James Ray @_jamesrray

“Ipswich’s transformation under Kieran McKenna has turned the club into exactly what many thought they were at the start of this season – serious promotion contenders.

“With Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers faltering, a space could open up for the Tractor Boys to break into the top-six.

“However, they have to amend their form against teams around them. The only two games McKenna has lost have been against fellow promotion hopefuls Bolton Wanderers and Sheffield Wednesday, and with tough ties against Wigan Athletic, Rotherham United and more yet to come, Ipswich will need to pick up points against teams around them to break into the play-offs.”

James Cheap

“Ipswich Town are definite top-six contenders going into the business end of the campaign.

“Kieran McKenna has done a sublime job since taking over – he’s come into a side that certainly has the quality to be in the top-six but couldn’t put a run of wins together before. McKenna has really changed the shape of things both on and off the pitch for Ipswich and they look in good stead to make a late challenge for the top-six.

“The squad certainly has the calibre of players to make the top six and with Sunderland and Wycombe on poor runs it’s looking more and more likely that Ipswich will be in the top-six come the end of the season.”