Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has had say on the current situation surrounding midfielder James Lea Siliki, in an interview with Teesside Live.

Middlesbrough had told Siliki that he was free to find a new club in January, but no one came in for the Cameroon international before the window closed.

This means that he remains at the Riverside between now and the end of the season. But he is yet to feature for Chris Wilder since he took over back in November.

There is plenty of competition for places in the Boro midfield as things stand. Wilder has often opted to use Jonny Howson, Matt Crooks, and Marcus Tavernier as the three in the centre of the pitch.

But there is also January arrival Riley McGree to contend with, as well as Argentine Martin Payero.

Given the form of the current crop of midfielders, it is no surprise he has found his playing time limited. However, Wilder stated that he will be playing a part between now and the end of the campaign.

“He’s here, so why wouldn’t we use him? Why wouldn’t he be available? We’re paying his wages until the end of the season and he’s part of the group,” said the Boro boss.

“I don’t know what’s around the corner, I haven’t got a crystal ball, but as long as his attitude, which has been good, remains the same, he will be involved in the group.

“And if an opportunity comes up for him to play then I’m sure he will want him to do well, and we’d like him to do well.”

Siliki helped Cameroon to third place in the Africa Cup of Nations earlier this month, but missed a penalty in the semi-final shootout with Egypt. As did former Middlesbrough defender Harold Moukoudi incidentally.

The 25-year-old is on loan from French side Rennes and will return to Ligue 1 in the summer.

So far this season he has played 10 games for Boro, including two starts, all of which have come in the Championship. He has failed to register a goal or an assist in those 10 appearances.