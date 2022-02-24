Luton Town boss Nathan Jones headed to a former club of his in Stoke City last night, and claimed a 2-1 win in the Championship.

Jones’ Luton Town side moved up into 8th place of the Championship table after an impressive win away at the bet365 Stadium last night, handing the Hatters a third win in four league outings.

Second half goals from Danny Hylton and Cameron Jerome sealed the 2-1 win. For Jones though, last night’s win may have taken on a more sentimental value after his previous failings at Stoke City manager.

He left the Hatters in 2019 to take on the Potters job. But in 38 games at the helm he’d oversee just six wins, and he was sacked after less than a year in charge.

Soon after he returned to Kenilworth Road and he’s since won back the hearts of Luton Town fans, making genuine top-six contenders out of the club this season.

Speaking to lutontown.co.uk after last night’s win, Jones had this to say on the game:

“We were on the periphery first half, we got to grips with the game and if we had shown a little bit more quality, we would have had chances but at half-time I felt the crowd had gone. They had turned and coming out second half, I knew if we started fast it would be to their determinant.

“We penned them in and we were right up against them. If you give Joe Allen, Nick Powell, Tyrese Campbell time, they will hurt you. Without being disrespectful, we should have had more.”

Lessons learned…

Jones had a lot to do to win back the trust and faith of the Luton Town fans upon his return. But he’s done so by lifting Luton Town up into top-six contention and last night’s winning return to Stoke City shows the levels that he and his Luton side have progressed this season.

The Hatters really can beat anyone on their day. Achieving a top-six finish though, with so many sides in the mix, will be tough.

Up next for Luton Town is a home game v Derby County.