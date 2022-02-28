Billy Davies joined Nottingham Forest in January 2009, succeeding Colin Calderwood.

Davies wasn’t shy of making signings when the summer of 2009 came around. During his first season, the club had six strikers on their first-team books.

Not all Davies’ signings worked out, but several went on to have a great career at Nottingham Forest.

Here we take a look at his first five signings and where they are now…

David McGoldrick

Davies signed McGoldrick in July 2009 from Southampton for £1.69m, and there was a lot of hype around him. McGoldrick failed to live up to that hype at Nottingham Forest, though.

After loan spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Ipswich Town, McGoldrick left in July 2013 for Ipswich Town. He currently plays for Sheffield United, where he has scored 30 times in 136 games.

Paul Anderson

Any player that arrives from a top Premier League academy is expected to be a talent, Anderson was no different. After impressing on loan in the 2008/09 season, he joined for £338,000 in July 2009.

He was ever-present in the first two seasons and made 131 appearances for Nottingham Forest. Anderson left in July 2012 for Bristol City and now, he is currently without a club after spells with various Football League clubs.

Dele Adebola

Adebola was well travelled in the Football League before he joined Nottingham Forest. He was mainly used as a substitute, and due to his size, he managed to cause mayhem for defences.

Adebola did what Davies wanted for Nottingham Forest, but he didn’t contribute many goals, only six. Adebola retired in 2013 after a brief spell in non-league football.

Lee Camp

Camp came to the City Ground permanently on the back of a good loan spell in the 2008-09 season. It took time for the fans to buy into the move as Camp came through the academy and played for Derby County.

He became Davies’ regular number one and made 193 appearances for Nottingham Forest. He departed in January 2013, joining Norwich City on a free transfer and now, he currently plays for Clitheroe FC.

Chris Gunter

Gunter was a great signing by Davies. He signed from Tottenham Hotspur for around £1.8m in July 2009 and went on to feature 155 times. The full-back was already a Wales international at this stage and continued to impress both at club level and international level.

Nottingham Forest sold Gunter to Reading in July 2012 for £2.7m. He is currently at Charlton Athletic, where he has played 56 times since joining in October 2020.