Stoke City lost 2-1 at home to Luton Town in the Championship last night.

Michael O’Neill’s Stoke City struggles continue after another defeat at the bet365 Stadium last night.

His side welcomed Luton Town, managed by a former Stoke City boss in Nathan Jones. The Welshman saw his side score twice in the second half to claim an eventual 2-1 win which takes them up into 8th place of the table.

The Potters meanwhile drop down into 14th after a run of three games without a win – Stoke City now find themselves nine points outside the play-off places.

Alarmingly for O’Neill and Stoke City though is that a handful of players picked up injuries in last night’s game.

Josh Tymon and Jaden Philogene-Bidace were both brought off in the second half and the club has since revealed that Tymon suffered a hamstring injury, and Philogene-Bidace a groin injury.

And after the full-time whistle, Harwood-Bellis is said to have needed help leaving the pitch after he was on the receiving end of a strong challenge.

A report from Stoke City says that all three will be ‘assessed ahead of Saturday’s clash with Bournemouth’, potentially handing O’Neill some unwanted injury problems ahead of the business end of the season.

From bad to worse…

Stoke City looked like strong play-off contenders at the start of this season. But the Potters have since fallen down the table and now it seems like a top-six finish is out of the question.

And with a potential triple injury blow on the cards for O’Neill, the end of the season could be made even more difficult.

There’s definitely a rebuilding job in the process at Stoke City, and it looks to be one that’s going to take some time.