Fulham manager Marco Silva has hailed Aleksandar Mitrovic after he broke the Championship goal-scoring record last night, but insists that his goals are a result of team efforts.

Fulham won 2-1 at home to Peterborough United in the Championship last night. The Whites had the lead at half-time thanks to a Mitrovic penalty, with the Serb doubling his side’s lead after the restart.

Jack Marriott pulled one back for Posh late on but Fulham held on for the win, which gives them a nine-point lead over Bournemouth in 2nd and an 11-point lead over QPR in 3rd.

Arguably the main story coming out of last night’s game at Craven Cottage though is Mitrovic’s record-breaking goal. His first goal of last night took him to 32 in the league for this season, setting the new record for amount of goals scored in a single Championship season.

His second goal of the game takes his season tally to 33, smashing the record of 31 set by Ivan Toney last season and with plenty of games still remaining.

Speaking to fulhamfc.com after the game, Fulham boss Silva had this to say on Mitrovic:

“Mitro knows the main thing and goal for all of us. All the goals come as a consequence of us doing our jobs.

“The main thing about breaking the record is that it reflects our philosophy and is a consequence of us playing as a team, right from the very first game against Boro.

“He was really calm in the dressing room, of course he was happy and everyone congratulated him.

“What will make Mitro the happiest is what will come in May and that is the same as what the Football Club wants.”

Ready for the Premier League?

There seems to be no doubting that Fulham will earn promotion this season. But whether or not Mitrovic will be ready to finally take on the Premier league next time round remains a debatable question.

He’s fallen short in previous seasons but this time round, under the more attacking approach of Silva, Mitrovic has come into his prime.

His all-round play has really come on this season and finally, the striker looks primed to meet the Premier League head on, and hopefully score enough goals to keep Fulham in the top flight for some years to come.

Up next for the London club is a trip to Cardiff City on Saturday.