Derby County lost 2-1 at home to Millwall in the Championship last night.

Derby County welcomed Millwall to Pride Park last night but former Rams boss Gary Rowett would find his side two goals in front at the break.

The game ended 2-1 after a Jake Cooper own goal handed Derby County a late lifeline, though Wayne Rooney’s side would succumb to defeat.

It leaves them eight points adrift in 22nd with Reading ahead in 22nd. Fans though were concerned about Festy Ebosele who was brought off alongside Louie Sibley at half-time, Rooney though said the change was purely tactical.

He told RamsTV when asked whether Ebosele had picked up an injury:

“It was tactical. He obviously got a kick but he was fine. It was more of a tactical change, I felt we had to get another forward on with Ravel, almost in a free role to disturb their back-line a bit.”

Ebosele, 19, has been a key player for Derby this season. The Irishman has broken into the side under Rooney and has now featured 24 times in the Championship this season, scoring twice and assisting one.

It doesn’t seem like he’s picked up a significant injury, but Rooney and Derby fans will no doubt be hoping that he’s fully fit and ready for the final few games of the season.

On to the next…

Up next for Derby County is a trip to Luton Town this weekend. It’s another huge ask for the Rams, travelling to Kenilworth Road to face a Luton Town side who’ve lost just one of their last eight in all competitions to bring themselves up into top-six contention.

The game kicks off at 3pm on Saturday afternoon.