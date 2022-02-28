Sheffield United through and through, Chris Wilder took over at his boyhood club Sheffield United in May 2016.

He was successful during his spell at Sheffield United, guiding them to the Premier League after earning promotion from the Championship in the 2018/19 season.

Wilder managed to comfortably keep them up in their first Premier League season.

In the 2020/21 season, with Sheffield United sitting rock-bottom in the Premier League, Wilder left by mutual consent in April 2021.

Wilder made several impressive signings while at the Blades. Let’s take a look at his first five signings and where they are now…

1. Mark Duffy

Duffy signed on a free transfer from Birmingham City in July 2016. He was loved by fans, not just for his goal at Hillsborough but for his exciting style of play. Wilder’s first signing made 121 appearances for the Blades.

Duffy left Sheffield United in 2020 for Fleetwood Town and currently plays for the newly-reformed Macclesfield.

2. Chris Hussey

Hussey seemed a good fit for Sheffield United, he had League One experience, but it didn’t really work out for him. Wilder signed him on a free from Bury in July 2016 but the left-back struggled.

He was quickly shipped out on loan to Swindon Town in 2017. In July 2018, Hussey joined Cheltenham Town and he currently plays for Port Vale.

3. James Wilson

Another defensive signing expected to take off, like Hussey, Wilson struggled at Bramall Lane. He started the opening six games after signing in July 2016, but he only went on to make ten appearances.

Wilson is now a regular for League One side Plymouth Argyle.

4. John Fleck

Fleck was the standout signing during Wilder’s time at Sheffield United. Fleck was a free transfer in July 2016 from Coventry City. He has made 231 appearances at Sheffield United and featured for Scotland five times.

Fleck is still a main part of the Sheffield United squad.

5. Jack O’Connell

Signed for an undisclosed fee, O’Connell slotted in well to Wilder’s plans. O’Connell made an immediate impact as he featured heavily in their League One promotion team. He did the same during their promotion from the Championship.

With 177 Sheffield United appearances under his belt, O’Connell is still at Bramall Lane. He is currently out with a knee injury and his return date is unknown.