Derby County fell to a disappointing 2-1 defeat at home to Millwall in the Championship last night.

Millwall’s strong run of form continues after an impressive win at Pride Park last night.

Gary Rowett on his return to Derby County saw his Millwall side take the lead after just two minutes thanks to Jed Wallace’s sixth league goal of the season, with Tyler Burey adding the second before half-time.

Jake Cooper put the ball into his own net before the final whistle to hand Derby a consolation goal. But Millwall had enough about them to hold on for the win.

For the Rams, it was a disappointing result and one that leaves them eight points adrift of Reading in 22nd.

Here we look at three Derby County players who struggled in last night’s defeat v Millwall…

Ryan Allsop – WhoScored rating 5.7

The goalkeeper position has been a problematic one for Derby County all season. Allsop has held that no.1 spot for a while now but last night wasn’t one of his stronger performances.

He managed just two saves and one claim throughout, picking up a yellow card too. Allsop wasn’t all too assured in the Derby County goal last night, and Wayne Rooney will need his goalkeeper to be more confident going into the business end of the season.

Louie Sibley – WhoScored rating 5.7

Sibley didn’t see a whole lot of the ball last night. He came into the starting XI after his winning goal v Posh last time out, and with Tom Lawrence suspended, though Sibley managed just nine passes all game.

He had three shots but only one of them hit the target, whilst managing no successful dribbles in the game.

Luke Plange – WhoScored rating 6.1

Plange has endured a tough run of form since the turn of the year. He’s now a Crystal Palace player and is only on loan at Derby, though he’s also Rooney’s only real option in attack.

The youngster was isolated last night, managing just two shots all game and only eight successful passes throughout.

Plange was also dispossessed five times in the game and won just the one aerial duel.