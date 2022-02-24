QPR manager Mark Warburton has had his say on Dion Sanderson’s red card in the 2-1 win over Blackpool last night.

QPR welcomed Blackpool to west London last night. The R’s went into the game on the back of a tough run of form having not won in their previous four outings before last night.

Jimmy Dunne opened the scoring after half an hour, with Sanderson seeing red before half-time.

Former R’s youngster Josh Bowler equalised for Blackpool with 10 minutes to play but Luke Amos found an 89th minute winner, with the three points lifting QPR up into 3rd place of the table.

Despite playing the majority of the game with 10 men, QPR emerged as deserved winners on the night. And speaking to the club after the game, Warburton had this to say on Sanderson’s sending off:

“The sending off of course changes the game. Changes it in so many ways. I haven’t seen it back… But everyone tells me there was an incident, we’ll deal with that.

“Dion I though was playing outstandingly well up to that point. His pace and physicality is there for all to see.”

Sanderson will be now be suspended for the next two games following his straight red card last night. Warburton though can welcome Rob Dickie back from suspension after he served the second of a two-game suspension last night.

Big games on the horizon…

QPR head to Blackburn Rovers this weekend. It’s 3rd against 5th in the Championship and another huge game for both sides, with QPR travelling to top-six chasers Luton Town and Nottingham Forest next month.

There’s some tough games on the horizon for QPR. Trips to Luton and forest in particular will be a good test of their promotion credentials, but good results from both games could really instil some confidence into the side, and set them on their way to promotion.