Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has said defender Patrick Bauer wanted to stay on before being withdrawn from Wednesday night’s draw with Nottingham Forest.

Ryan Lowe and Steve Cooper’s sides played out a 0-0 draw at Deepdale on Wednesday night.

Preston North End were unable to make their dominance count, with in-form loan ace Cameron Archer missing the biggest chance to take all three points from the tie.

Only eight minutes into the second half, German defender Bauer was forced off, making way for Josh Earl after taking a blow to his hip in the first half. Now, Lilywhites boss Lowe has opened up on the decision to withdraw Bauer from the action.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, Lowe revealed Bauer wanted to stay on.

However, the Preston North End boss stated that having the likes of Keinan Davis or Brennan Johnson running against an injured Bauer was the “last thing” they needed. Here’s what he had to say:

“Pat banged his hip.

“I said at half-time have you got 90 minutes in you? He was saying ‘yes, yes’. Pat didn’t want to come off the pitch but we felt he wasn’t right.

“The last thing we needed was Brennan Johnson or Keinan Davis running at him and he couldn’t run.”

Looking ahead…

Although Bauer has struggled somewhat in recent games, he has played a key role at Deepdale over the course of this season, so it will be hoped that his hip injury is nothing long-term.

After his withdrawal against Nottingham Forest, Andrew Hughes moved back into the back-three after starting out at wing-back, so if Bauer is ruled out for a spell, the Welshman could come back into the three-man defence while Josh Earl returns to the side at wing-back.

Next up for Preston North End is a trip to Coventry City at the weekend, so fans will be keeping an ear out for an update on Bauer’s state over the coming days.