Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom fears Chris Basham may be out for a significant period of time after missing out on last night’s 1-0 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Sheffield United’s fine form in the Championship continued with another win at Bramall Lane last night.

Liverpool loanee Ben Davies scored an injury time winner to take the Blades’ unbeaten run to nine in the league, with the three points keeping them in 6th place of the Championship table.

But Basham was absent from last night’s matchday squad, and speaking to BBC Sheffield’s Andy Giddings after the game, Heckingbottom revealed that Basham won’t be back in time for Sheffield United’s upcoming trip to Millwall this weekend, saying:

#sufc PH on Basham: “He won’t be back (for Millwall).”

Q: Is it short term? “We don’t know yet. We’ll just wait and see. We’ll plan to be without, and anything else is a bonus.” — Andy Giddings (@SportGids1) February 23, 2022

Basham was in and out of the side under Slavisa Jokanovic at the start of the season. But the 33-year-old has come back into the starting side under Heckingbottom, managing 24 Championship appearances so far this season.

He’s once again proved an important player for the Blades and his injury concern is exactly that – it comes at a pivotal time in the campaign and also in Basham’s Sheffield United career.

Contract situation…

Basham is out of contract in the summer. A recent report from Examiner Live though revealed that Basham would be in line for a renewal when he hit a certain amount of appearances this season.

But with the Englishman now facing an unknown period of time on the sidelines, it throws his future up into the air.

He’s no doubt a fine player and he’s shown no signs of slowing down this season. A renewal would go down well with fans but should Basham have picked up a long-term injury, it could yet cast some doubt over his Blades future.