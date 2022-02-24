TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has revealed that Morecambe look likely to appoint Derek Adams following his Bradford City exit.

Adams, 46, was named Bradford City manager ahead of this season. The Scot though would last just 37 games at the helm, winning nine of those before being sacked earlier in the month.

It’s a decision that split opinion among Bantams supporters with the club having been sat in 12th at the time of his sacking.

Now though, it looks as though Adams could be in line for a return to Morecambe. The club saw Stephen Robinson depart for St Mirren this week, but talkSPORT reporter Crook has now revealed that Adams could be set to return to the club:

Lools like Derek Adams is going back to #Shrimps — Alex Crook ⚽️🎙 (@alex_crook) February 23, 2022

Adams was at Morecambe between 2019 and 2021. He guided the club to promotion from League Two last year but left the club just three days after their play-off final victory over Newport County.

And the next day, he was named Bradford City manager.

Morecambe’s current predicament…

Morecambe currently sit in 21st place of the League One table. It’s been a difficult season for the club but they still have a very good chance of survival this season, though how well the return of Adams will go down remains to be seen.

His decision to leave the club was a surprising one. He left to pursue other opportunities but landed the Bradford job almost immediately, and so there must have been prior talks between the Bantams and Adams before he left Morecambe.

But it looks as though he’s returning and he’ll no doubt do everything he can to keep the club afloat in the third-tier – up next for Morecambe is a home game v Ipswich Town this weekend.