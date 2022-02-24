Peterborough United’s caretaker boss Matty Etherington has said his “ultimate goal” is to be the full-time manager of the club in the future.

Darren Ferguson and Peterborough United parted ways at the end of last week, with the 50-year-old making the decision to leave the club amid the growing threat of relegation to League One.

Amid his departure, assistant manager and former Posh player Etherington stepped into the role of manager on a caretaker basis.

The 40-year-old took charge of the midweek clash with runaway league leaders Fulham, having some promising moments as they fell to a 2-1 defeat against the Cottagers.

Shortly before the game, reports emerged claiming former Hull City boss Grant McCann is set to return to the club for a second spell in charge.

Following the defeat though, caretaker boss Etherington confirmed his desire to be the full-time manager at London Road. As quoted by the Peterborough Telegraph, the coach stated it is his “ultimate goal” to take the reigns at Peterborough United, saying:

“The last few days have been an experience I will always look back on and take lessons from.

“My ultimate goal is to be here one day as a full-time manager.

“That’s where I want to get to and where I believe I will get to.”

Etherington’s coaching ambitions

As a young coach, the experience of leading Peterborough United for their clash with Fulham will be valuable for Etherington.

The Truro-born coach has spent the past three months or so in the assistant manager’s role, stepping up to the position after three years in charge of Posh’s U18 side.

Peterborough United are no strangers to giving young coaches their first managerial job, with the reportedly returning McCann given his first post by the club after spending time as assistant manager following his retirement in 2015.