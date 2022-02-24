Huddersfield Town midfielder Jon Russell has labelled the Terriers’ late comeback over Cardiff City as “incredible” after his 96th-minute goal secured a crucial win on Wednesday night.

It looked as though Tommy Doyle’s second-half goal was going to bring an end to Huddersfield Town’s 15-game unbeaten run across all competitions.

However, Terriers forward Josh Koroma fired home an 88th-minute equaliser before former Chelsea youngster Russell struck home in the sixth minute of added time to spark wild scenes at the John Smith’s Stadium and secure a 2-1 win over Cardiff City.

The goal rounded off another impressive performance from emerging midfielder Russell, who has now started the last three league games.

He put in a well-rounded display in the middle of the park to further stake his claim for a regular starting spot in Carlos Corberan’s side and, after the game, he moved to deliver his verdict on the win.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Russell couldn’t hide his delight, labelling the win as “unbelievable”. He said:

“That was incredible!

“There is no feeling like it, to get in that position and to take the chance, I am absolutely buzzing! That is what we’ve been doing all season, we don’t give up and we keep fighting for the win.”

The 21-year-old went on to express how grateful he is for the chance to show his abilities in the first-team, saying:

“It is massive, it’s all I wanted was this opportunity.

“I’m just doing my best and I am grateful to be in this position. It gives our confidence a massive boost, we deserve it and we are grateful for how well we’re doing with how hard we’re working.

“We just hope we can keep going!”

Keeping the run going

Few would have thought Huddersfield Town could put such a run together this season.

Corberan has turned the Terriers into serious contenders for promotion, and after Wednesday night’s spirited comeback, there is plenty of momentum behind the club’s push for a return to the Premier League.

After the win, Huddersfield Town sit in 4th place in the Championship, strengthening their grip on a play-off spot. Many of the teams around them hold games in hand, but now that they have become so hard to beat, they won’t be easy to usurp before the end of the campaign.

Next up for Corberan and co is a clash with Birmingham City this weekend.