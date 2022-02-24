West Brom boss Steve Bruce has insisted he has “no regrets” over taking the job as his winless start to life at The Hawthorns continues.

The Baggies’ form hasn’t got any better since the club made the decision to part ways with Valerien Ismael.

Bruce has come in and West Brom have lost three out of four games under his management, with the former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss still waiting for his first win in charge of the Championship club.

There are no doubt deeper-lying issues at The Hawthorns, and they aren’t necessarily quick fixes.

However, Bruce insists that he has no regrets over taking up the job at West Brom.

As quoted by the Express and Star, the West Brom boss has said he is still convinced the Baggies can be “there and thereabouts” if they can turn around their form sooner rather than later. Here’s what he had to say: