Steve Bruce insists he has no regrets over taking West Brom as winless run continues
West Brom boss Steve Bruce has insisted he has “no regrets” over taking the job as his winless start to life at The Hawthorns continues.
The Baggies’ form hasn’t got any better since the club made the decision to part ways with Valerien Ismael.
Bruce has come in and West Brom have lost three out of four games under his management, with the former Newcastle United and Sunderland boss still waiting for his first win in charge of the Championship club.
There are no doubt deeper-lying issues at The Hawthorns, and they aren’t necessarily quick fixes.
However, Bruce insists that he has no regrets over taking up the job at West Brom.
As quoted by the Express and Star, the West Brom boss has said he is still convinced the Baggies can be “there and thereabouts” if they can turn around their form sooner rather than later. Here’s what he had to say:
“When I got the phone call off Ron, the critical part was did I want to do it? Did I have the enthusiasm for it? And the answer was yes. I don’t regret it.
“The club have made me very welcome, so have the supporters.
“I’m determined to turn it around and see if we can make a fist of it and see if we can get moving, because I do believe if we can win a couple of games, I’m still convinced we can be there or thereabouts.”
13 games remain…
The Championship always has the ability to throw up surprises, so West Brom won’t be giving up hope of a late play-off push yet.
However, their ambitions of making an automatic return to the Premier League are long gone now, so the focus will be on picking up as many points as possible in a bid to gain some momentum and break back into the top-six.
Results need to change though, and fast. West Brom’s next tie comes against Swansea City, giving Bruce a good chance of picking up a much-needed first win. Russell Martin’s Swans have struggled for consistency this season, leaving them down in 17th place, so it will be hoped that West Brom can secure all three points.