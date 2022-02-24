Huddersfield Town loanee Romoney Crichlow has reacted to Jon Russell’s last gasp winner as the Terriers secured a crucial win over Cardiff City on Wednesday night.

Carlos Corberan’s side looked as though they were heading for their first defeat in 15 games, with Tommy Doyle’s goal keeping Cardiff City 1-0 up until the 88th minute on Wednesday night.

However, Huddersfield Town man Josh Koroma netted a late equaliser to bring the scores level, only for midfielder Russell to snatch all three points in the 96th minute.

The dramatic victory makes it 16 games undefeated across all competitions for the Terriers, putting them in 4th place and strengthening their grip on a play-off spot.

After the in-form Russell netted the winner, Huddersfield Town’s loaned-out defender Crichlow reacted with a brief statement.

Jon Russell, that’s the tweet 🤌🏽 — Roms † (@rcrichlow_) February 23, 2022

Crichlow, who has played six times for the Terriers’ senior side after making his way through the youth ranks, is currently on loan with Plymouth Argyle, making the step up to League One in January after a strong spell with Swindon Town in the first half of the season.

In-form Russell

Although brief, Crichlow’s tweet implies all you need to know about Russell’s recent performances for Huddersfield Town.

The former Chelsea youngster has forced his way into Corberan’s first-team plans and has now started the last three Championship games. He was rewarded for his efforts by being named man of the match after the Cardiff City win as he continues to make the most of his chance in the senior side.

Russell’s physicality and ability on the ball makes him a difficult player to possess, and the heart and desire shown in last night’s comeback show he’s ready to play an important role in the fight for promotion.