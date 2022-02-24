Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has moved to heap praise on Manchester City loanee James Trafford after his strong start to life on loan with the club.

After spending the first half of the season in and out of John Coleman’s side while on loan with Accrington Stanley, Trafford made the switch to Bolton Wanderers.

The 19-year-old linked up with the Trotters until the end of the season and has become Evatt’s go-to man in between the sticks since.

In 10 League One games, Trafford has kept an impressive five clean sheets, conceding only eight times and helping Bolton Wanderers pick up eight wins in 10 games since his arrival.

Now, Trafford has drawn high praise from Wanderers boss Evatt.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, Evatt labelled the Manchester City loanee as a “fantastic young ‘keeper”, revealing he has been nicknamed ‘Mini Gillo’ after current goalkeeper coach Matt Gilks.

“He’s a fantastic young keeper and a great character,” Evatt said.

“Mini Gillo we’re calling him at the moment!

“He’s improving his personality. Goalkeepers have to be nuts, the good ones I’ve always seen and played with were all bonkers.

“You have to be bonkers to get a ball booted at you from a young age and enjoy it, but he’s solid, he’s a good character and we’re delighted to have him.

“The sign of a good goalkeeper is someone you don’t really notice and we’re not over noticing him or what he’s doing.

“If he’s making brilliant saves relentlessly then there’s something one with the defence and if he’s making mistakes, there’s something wrong with him.

“At the moment he tends to be doing neither, which is great.”

Promotion charge

Trafford looks as though he will be heavily involved in a late charge for the play-off spots.

Bolton Wanderers’ form in recent months has seen them move back into contention for a top-six finish. Evatt and co currently sit in 10th place in League One, four points away from the play-off spots. Many teams around them have the advantage of games in hand, but with the likes of Sunderland and Wycombe Wanderers faltering, there will be chances to make up ground.

Trafford will be looking to maintain his place in the starting XI during the run-in, with a weekend clash against fellow promotion hopefuls MK Dons up next.