Portsmouth midfielder Louis Thompson has confirmed talks are yet to take place over a new contract.

The former Norwich City man has been in and out of the Portsmouth starting XI for much of the season, but he has managed to nail down a place in Danny Cowley’s side in recent weeks.

Thompson has started in six of Pompey’s last eight League One games, impressing in the middle of the park. His hard work was rewarded with a goal against Shrewsbury Town on Tuesday night too, netting the winner to secure a third consecutive league win for Cowley and co.

There are some question marks surrounding Thompson’s long-term future at Fratton Park though.

The midfielder’s deal runs out at the end of the season, though Portsmouth do hold an option to extend his stay by a further 12 months. Now, Thompson has offered insight on contract his contract situation.

As quoted by The News, the 27-year-old confirmed talks are yet to take place over an extension. He said:

“No, I haven’t had any conversations yet. “Like I’ve said before, I’ll just keep doing what I can on the pitch and that’s out of my control. Hopefully, something gets sorted for many years to come in the future.