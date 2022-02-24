QPR’s loaned-in defender Dion Sanderson has apologised to supporters after he was sent off in the 2-1 win over Blackpool on Wednesday night.

Mark Warburton’s side rallied to secure a crucial win in their bid to achieve a top-six finish this season.

Jimmy Dunne put QPR 1-0 after 31 minutes, but the R’s were dealt a hefty blow when Sanderson saw red less than 10 minutes later. The Wolves loanee was judged to have headbutted Reece James after the two tangled shortly before half-time, with referee Gavin Ward deeming it a dismissable offence.

Josh Bowler struck home a late equaliser for Blackpool but just when it seemed the points would be shared, a late Luke Amos goal secured a late win for QPR.

However, despite the win, Sanderson didn’t shy away from taking responsibility for his actions.

Speaking on Twitter after the game, the young defender moved to apologise to supporters, insisting he will learn from the situation.

It’s only right I come on here and apologies to the fans who have shown me nothing but love and support since I’ve been at this club I let you all down today, I will most definitely learn from this.🙏🏾 — Dion Sanderson (@SandowRs) February 23, 2022

Looking ahead…

With Sanderson now facing a suspension, Warburton will have to deal with one less option in defence for the upcoming fixtures.

QPR have a crucial game against Blackburn Rovers coming up this weekend, where the result could have a huge impact on who finishes in the play-offs after both sides’ recent struggles – with Rovers’ still ongoing after a late loss to Sheffield United on Wednesday night.

Heading into the tie, QPR now occupy 3rd place, while Blackburn Rovers’ defeat has seen them drop to 5th place and puts them at risk of falling out of the top-six.