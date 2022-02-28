Phil Parkinson spent just over three years in charge of Bolton Wanderers from June 2016 to August 2019.

Bolton Wanderers hired Parkinson after they sacked Neil Lennon in March 2016 but chose to wait until the summer to appoint Parkinson as their new boss.

Parkinson, now in charge of non league Wrexham, managed 137 games at the Trotters and oversaw plenty of incomings during his time.

But who were Parkinson’s first five signings? Here is a look at who they were and where they are now…

Chris Taylor

The midfielder was the first to arrive in the 2016 summer he went on to play 23 times for the club without providing any goal contributions during his time.

He left on loan to Oldham in 2017 but failed to impress over there as well and left again in 2018 to Blackpool for a year before moving to Bradford in 2019. Now he plays for non league side FC United of Manchester.

Mark Beevers

The central defender arrived in July 2016 and turned into a great signing making over 100 appearances scoring an impressive 12 goals as a defender. Beevers became an ever present for Parkinson sides and was part of the promotion team in 2017. He left in 2019 to Peterborough United and he still plays for the Championship outfit and has 13 league games for them this season.

Jamie Proctor

The first forward signing for Parkinson was Proctor, he was brought in after Parkinson worked with striker at his previous club Bradford. He went on to make 29 games only scoring once as he failed to make an impact in a Bolton shirt. Proctor left for Rotherham in 2017 and after several loan spells he finds himself at Port Vale where he has scored eight goals in 17 matches.

Mark Howard

Howard was brought into be the number one for Bolton after having a great four year spell at Sheffield United and it started off well but after injury he lost his place to Ben Alnwick. He made 39 appearances before leaving in 2018 for Blackpool and he now plays for League Two side Carlisle United where he has had 25 games during his time.

Andrew Taylor

Taylor arrive on loan in 2016 to help a struggling backline. The left-back went on to play 88 games for Bolton and was a key part of the promotion campaign in 2017. He made the move permanent in 2017 and after leaving in 2019 Taylor retired at the age of 33 and he joined Parkinson again as a first-team coach at Sunderland, and is now the loan manager of Premier League side Leeds United .