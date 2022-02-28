Eddie Howe had two stints as Bournemouth manager, one between 2008 and 11 and the other between 2012 and 2020.

After spending the vast majority of his playing career at Bournemouth, he was loved just as much as a manager.

Howe transformed Bournemouth during his two spells there, signing a lot of players to fit his style.

Let’s take a look at his first five signings from his original spell at Bournemouth between 2008 and 11, and look where these players are now…

1. Steve Fletcher

Fletcher had two spells at Bournemouth and made over 600 appearances for the Cherries. Howe decided to bring Fletcher back as his first signing in January 2009. The pair played together during the 1990s.

Fletcher was a fantastic signing for Bournemouth and went on to see his career out at the club. Fletcher is now a technical coach at Bournemouth.

2. Anton Robinson

Robinson made a name for himself in non-league at Weymouth FC. Howe took the chance on the midfielder and made Robinson his second signing in February 2009. Howe’s decision paid off as Robinson featured 117 times for Bournemouth.

Robinson left Bournemouth and joined Huddersfield Town in August 2011 for £257,000. He is now the chief scout at Southend United.

3. Liam Feeney

Feeney is another player who Howe brought up from non-league football. Bournemouth paid Salisbury City £36,000 for Feeney in February 2009. It was another clever bit of business from Howe as he made 121 appearances for the Cherries.

Bournemouth made a healthy profit from Feeney as they sold him to Millwall in 2011 for £203,000. He currently still plays for Scunthorpe United.

4. Jason Tindall

Howe and Tindall played together at Bournemouth, worked together at Bournemouth and now work together at Newcastle United. Howe brought him back to Bournemouth at the end of Tindall’s career in February 2009.

Tindall only made a handful of appearances in this second spell, but he went on to be a crucial member of Howe’s staff at Bournemouth. He is now the assistant manager to Howe at Newcastle United.

5. Stephen Purches

Purches continued the trend of Howe bringing back players he played with at Bournemouth. Purches rejoined in June 2010 on a free transfer. He played a role as a squad player in his second spell at the Cherries.

Purches retired in 2014 while still at Bournemouth. He went on to coach the U21s and is now a coach with Howe at Newcastle United.